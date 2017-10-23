For Immediate Release: Oct. 23, 2017

Contact: Haley Miller (336) 749-8814

Lindsay Whitley (336) 669-2647

Parents of Students in Title I Schools Invited to Education Forum

The forum will take place Oct. 26 at Bennett College; GCS Superintendent will be in attendance

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Community Call to Action for Student Success in Education (CCASSE), in collaboration with Guilford Parent Academy (GPA), is inviting all parents of students in Title I schools to an Education Forum to discuss the district’s student achievement data.

Dr. Sharon Contreras, Guilford County Schools superintendent, will be making remarks and answering questions from parents and community members.

“This forum is a great opportunity for parents to come together to discuss education and student achievement in our community,” said Lindsay Whitley, director of GPA. “We would like input from our parents, so we encourage anyone with children in Title I schools to attend.”

Education Forum

Oct. 26 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Bennett College Global Learning Center Auditorum

521 Gorrell St., Greensboro NC

Refreshments will be provided. For more information, call the GPA office at 336-279-4924 or CCASSE at 336-549-8712.

To learn more about GPA, sign up for monthly updates or register for free classes, click here , email parentacademy@gcsnc.com<mailto:parentacademy@gcsnc.com> or call 336-279-4924.

About Guilford County Schools

Guilford County Schools, the third largest school district in North Carolina, the 47th largest of more than 14,000 in the United States, and serves more than 73,000 PK-12 students at 126 schools. With approximately 10,000 employees, GCS works in partnership with parents, businesses, colleges and the community to deliver an education that connects student interests and skills with the careers and economy of our future here and around the world. We provide educational choices to meet individual student needs in a culturally diverse citizenship and new opportunities to help our students Soar to Greatness. For more information, visit the district’s website at www.gcsnc.com .

This e-mail is for the sole use of the individual for whom it is intended. If you are neither the intended recipient, nor agent responsible for delivering this e-mail to the intended recipient, any disclosure, retransmission, copying, or taking action in reliance on this information is strictly prohibited. If you have received this e-mail in error, please notify the person transmitting the information immediately. All e-mail correspondence to and from this e-mail address may be subject to NC Public Records Law which result in monitoring and disclosure to third parties, including law enforcement. In compliance with federal laws, Guilford County Schools administers all educational programs, employment activities and admissions without discrimination because of race, religion, national or ethnic origin, color, age, military service, disability or gender, except where exemption is appropriate and allowed by law. Refer to the Board of Education’s Discrimination Free Environment Policy AC for a complete statement. Inquiries or complaints should be directed to the Guilford County Schools Compliance Officer, 120 Franklin Boulevard, Greensboro, NC 27401; 336-370-2323