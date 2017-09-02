On the News & Record’s incoherent Lee Kinard column

This was emailed today to Allen Johnson, the News & Record editorial page editor.

Dear Allen,

Today’s guest column from Lee Kinard is an embarrassment. Is it unintelligible because it was poorly written to begin with or was it carelessly edited?

Generously trying to read past the incoherence, the best one can seem to gather is that Kinard doesn’t want us to be too hard on the South’s history of racism because he fondly remembers his childhood caricatures of black people. Do I have that about right?

Cordially,

Roch

—

Roch Smith, Jr