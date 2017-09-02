On the News & Record’s incoherent Lee Kinard column

This was emailed today to Allen Johnson, the News & Record editorial page editor.
Dear Allen,
Today’s guest column from Lee Kinard is an embarrassment. Is it unintelligible because it was poorly written to begin with or was it carelessly edited?
Generously trying to read past the incoherence, the best one can seem to gather is that Kinard doesn’t want us to be too hard on the South’s history of racism because he fondly remembers his childhood caricatures of black people. Do I have that about right?
Do they have a government reporter? Do they cover city politics or government? Do they put it in the paper but not online? I can’t see how a metro daily paper can get by with no aggressive coverage of local politics and government. Are they just waiting to fold?
The issue of the city attorney staff missing the easement across property the city has already purchased for the Feb 1 parking deck/hotel is a major error and shows that no one is steering the ship. It’s a major warning sign, especially with $25 million in bond-financed redevelopment projects in the pipe for Downtown alone.
Residents and taxpayers in Greensboro should be outraged at the city’s lack of principled leadership. That the News & Record is affectively asleep itself is an entirely different matter.