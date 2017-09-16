No evidence City Council did what the News & Record says it did

GREENSBORO, NC — An email sent to the News & Record publisher, Daniel Finnegan, today regarding an article that reported city council had “sided with” Greensboro Police officers accused of misconduct:

Dear Mr. Finnegan:

The News & Record reports this today:

“Scott, City Manager Jim Westmoreland and the City Council sided with Chavez and Alvarez after reviewing body-worn camera footage that never has been released publicly.”

I have asked for any record of city council taking an official position in response to this video and have not been provided with any such record.

Four city council members held a press conference to express their support of the officers’ actions, but that was a minority of council and not a formal position. No other documentation of a formal or informal consensus of council on this matter has been made public.

Additionally, I do not find any public instance of the City Manager expressing an opinion on the matter one way or another. We do know that the citizen-lead police review board objected.

So, please, for the sake of honest civic understanding, can we report this accurately? If City Council “sided with Chavez and Alvarez” may we see some substantiation? If that is not accurate, can we please see a correction and a commitment to get it right in the future? If city council, as a body, is on the record supporting the actions they saw on the video, citizens deserve to know that. If only a minority of council representatives are on record supporting the actions of the police officers, that matters too. Let’s get it right.

Cordially,

Roch

Roch Smith, Jr