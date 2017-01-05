News Release: Youth Baseball Registration Begins January 9

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Youth Baseball Registration Begins January 9

GREENSBORO, NC (January 5, 2017) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation will open youth baseball registration Monday, January 9, through Tuesday, February 28 for girls and boys ages 4-14 at the Parks and Recreation administrative offices, 1001 Fourth St., from 9 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday.

Divisions are based on the age of the child on April 30. League age groups are:

n Bitty Ball for 4-year-olds. Bitty Ball is an introduction to baseball. All players will hit off a tee. Cost: $35 per player for a 6-game season.

n Rookie League for 5-6 year olds. Players have the option to be pitched to by coaches or hit off a tee. Cost: $35 per player for a 6-game season.

n Coaches Pitch for 7-8 year olds. Players will be pitched to by coaches. Cost: $45.00 per player for an 8-game season.

n Single “A” for 9-10 year olds. Cost: $225 per team for a 10-game season. The team fee and cost of a uniform will be divided equally among the players.

n Double “AA” for 11-12 year olds. Cost: $275 per team for a 12-game season. The team fee and cost of a uniform will be divided equally among the players.

n Triple “AAA” is for 13-14 year olds. Cost: $325 per team for a 12-game season. The team fee and cost of a uniform will be divided equally among the players.

Parents must show their child’s birth certificate and a Parents Association for Youth Sports (PAYS) membership card when registering. Visit the Parks and Recreation website for more information on registering your child, or sign up online at www.greensboro-nc.gov/signup.

The youth baseball program is also recruiting volunteer coaches for all leagues. For more information about youth baseball or to volunteer, contact Phil Hardin at 373-2955 or phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov>.

