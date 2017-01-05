News Release: Youth Baseball Registration Begins January 9

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Phil Hardin
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2955
Youth Baseball Registration Begins January 9
GREENSBORO, NC (January 5, 2017) – The Greensboro Parks and Recreation will open youth baseball registration Monday, January 9, through Tuesday, February 28 for girls and boys ages 4-14 at the Parks and Recreation administrative offices, 1001 Fourth St., from 9 am to 4:30 pm Monday through Friday.
Divisions are based on the age of the child on April 30. League age groups are:
n Bitty Ball for 4-year-olds. Bitty Ball is an introduction to baseball. All players will hit off a tee. Cost: $35 per player for a 6-game season.
n Rookie League for 5-6 year olds. Players have the option to be pitched to by coaches or hit off a tee. Cost: $35 per player for a 6-game season.
n Coaches Pitch for 7-8 year olds. Players will be pitched to by coaches. Cost: $45.00 per player for an 8-game season.
n Single “A” for 9-10 year olds. Cost: $225 per team for a 10-game season. The team fee and cost of a uniform will be divided equally among the players.
n Double “AA” for 11-12 year olds. Cost: $275 per team for a 12-game season. The team fee and cost of a uniform will be divided equally among the players.
n Triple “AAA” is for 13-14 year olds. Cost: $325 per team for a 12-game season. The team fee and cost of a uniform will be divided equally among the players.
Parents must show their child’s birth certificate and a Parents Association for Youth Sports (PAYS) membership card when registering. Visit the Parks and Recreation website
The youth baseball program is also recruiting volunteer coaches for all leagues. For more information about youth baseball or to volunteer, contact Phil Hardin at 373-2955 or phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook
Be the first to comment on "News Release: Youth Baseball Registration Begins January 9"