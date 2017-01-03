[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Linwood Perry
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-362-6171
Westover Terrace Lane Closures Begin January 4
GREENSBORO, NC (January 3, 2017) – Beginning at 9 am Wednesday, January 4, various lanes of Westover Terrace between Green Valley Road and the W. Wendover Avenue off-ramp will be closed due to sewer line repairs. The work is expected to be complete by 5 pm Thursday, January 5, weather permitting. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes to avoid this area or expect extended delays through the work zone.
# # #
Debby Davis
Communications Specialist
Communications & Marketing Department
City of Greensboro
336-373-3640
300 W. Washington St., Greensboro
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Twitter
YouTube
Be the first to comment on "News Release: Westover Terrace Lane Closures Begin January 4"