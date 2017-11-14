News Release: Water Treatment Notice

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Water Treatment Notice
GREENSBORO, NC (November 14, 2017) – South East Greensboro is experiencing water color issues due to increased levels of manganese from the Randleman Reservoir. Water treatment techniques are in place to flush water in the affected areas to resolve the issue. There are no current health effects due to this issue per the EPA standards.
