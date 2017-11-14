News Release: Water Treatment Notice

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Dell Harney

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: C 336-430-6240

Water Treatment Notice

GREENSBORO, NC (November 14, 2017) – South East Greensboro is experiencing water color issues due to increased levels of manganese from the Randleman Reservoir. Water treatment techniques are in place to flush water in the affected areas to resolve the issue. There are no current health effects due to this issue per the EPA standards.

# # #

Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator

Department of Water Resources

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336- 373-4601; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.