News Release: W. Friendly Avenue and Glendale Drive Lane Closures Begin January 2, 2017

W. Friendly Avenue and Glendale Drive Lane Closures Begin January 2, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC (December 30, 2016) – Beginning at 9 am Monday, January 2, 2017, two area lane closures get underway due to sewer line rehabilitation work. Both jobs, listed below, will continue daily from 9 am to 4 pm.

* One east bound lane of W. Friendly Avenue from Starmount Drive to Hobbs Road. Work is expected to be complete by Friday, January 20, weather permitting.

* One lane of Glendale Drive from Rehobeth Church Road to Holden Road. Work is expected to be complete by Friday, January 27, weather permitting.

Road signs will be posted as needed. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes to avoid these areas or expect extended delays through the work zones.

