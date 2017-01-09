News Release: Volunteers Needed to Coach Youth Baseball

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Phil Hardin

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2955

Volunteers Needed to Coach Youth Baseball

GREENSBORO, NC (January 9, 2017) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is currently recruiting volunteers to coach youth baseball this spring. Coaches must submit and pass a background check before being allowed to interact with the team. Practice begins the week of March 20. Games begin after Easter.

The Parks and Recreation Department youth baseball program focuses on promoting sportsmanship, and learning proper mechanics and basic fundamentals. Coaches should encourage learning through drills and organized practices. Coaches must conduct a pre-season parents’ meeting and attend mandatory coaches’ meetings.

Parks and Recreation needs coaches in the following age groups:

n Bitty Ball for 4 year olds

n Rookie League for 5-6 year olds

n Coaches Pitch for 7-8 year olds

n A League for 9-10 year olds

n AA League for 11-12 year olds

n AAA League for 13-14 year olds

The coaches’ meeting for Bitty Ball will be held at 6 pm, March 14 at the Simkins Sports Pavilion, 1500 Dans Rd. The coaches’ meeting for the Rookie League and Coaches Pitch will be held at 7 pm, March 14 at the Simkins Sports Pavilion. The coaches’ meeting for A, AA and AA leagues will be held at 6 pm, March 15 at the Simkins Sports Pavilion.

To volunteer, contact Phil Hardin at 33-373-2955 or phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov phil.hardin@greensboro-nc.gov>.

