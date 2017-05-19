News Release: Victims of Fatal Train Crash Identified. 170519

Victims of Fatal Train Crash Identified

GREENSBORO, NC (May 19, 2017) – Police have identified the two men killed by an on-coming train on May 15 as Jose Luis Cervantes Murrillo, 55, and Luis Mauricio Santiago Chacon, 30.

The men were on the tracks between Lowdermilk St. and Franklin. St. when a westbound Amtrack passenger train struck them at approximately 7:16 pm.

The two were pronounced deceased at the scene.

Both victims were from Mexico, and had no known permanent address in Greensboro.

The pair marks the third fatal pedestrian to train fatality of the year.

