Victim of Shooting Found on Ardmore Street
GREENSBORO, NC (Nov. 28, 2017) – A man is in fair condition after being shot in a leg several hours ago.
Police are currently on scene at 1415 Ardmore St. after someone called GM911 at approximately 1:52 pm to request medical assistance for the victim.
Police are unsure where the shooting occurred, and are currently interviewing people who may have information about the incident.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to crime stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.
# # # #
Susan C. Danielsen
Public Information Officer
Greensboro Police Department
100 Police Plaza
Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.gsopd.org
(w) 336.574.4002
(m) 336.451.5715
susan.danielsen@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:susan.danielsen@greensboro-nc.gov>
Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "News Release: Victim of Shooting Found on Ardmore Street 171128"