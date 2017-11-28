News Release: Victim of Shooting Found on Ardmore Street 171128

Victim of Shooting Found on Ardmore Street

GREENSBORO, NC (Nov. 28, 2017) – A man is in fair condition after being shot in a leg several hours ago.

Police are currently on scene at 1415 Ardmore St. after someone called GM911 at approximately 1:52 pm to request medical assistance for the victim.

Police are unsure where the shooting occurred, and are currently interviewing people who may have information about the incident.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637. All calls to crime stoppers are completely anonymous. Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers will pay a cash reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to the arrest or indictment of the individual responsible.

# # # #

Susan C. Danielsen

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

100 Police Plaza

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

susan.danielsen@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:susan.danielsen@greensboro-nc.gov>

Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.