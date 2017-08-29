News Release: Two Arrested in Fatal Robbery on Omaha St. 170829

Two Arrested in Fatal Robbery on Omaha St.

GREENSBORO, NC (Aug. 29, 2017) – Two Greensboro men are confined without bond in connection with the fatal shooting of 55-year old Darryl Anthony Campbell of 910 Omaha Street on Aug 4.

Detectives from the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team arrested Cedric Jermaine Bush Jr., 24, of 1102 John Dimrey Dr. and Devon Dominique Hatchett, 26, of 903 Logan St. within hours of each other yesterday afternoon in Patrol District 2.

Police were dispatched to Campbell’s home a few minutes before 2 pm on Aug. 4, and found him unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound. Attempts to revive the Campbell were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced deceased shortly thereafter.

A Crime Stoppers tip assisted with the investigation. Detectives thank the anonymous tipster.

Both subjects are charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery with Dangerous Weapon, and Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.

Police are not searching for any other suspects.

# # # #

Susan C. Danielsen

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

300 W Washington Street

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

susan.danielsen@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:susan.danielsen@greensboro-nc.gov>

Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.