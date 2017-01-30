News Release: The Drama Center Children’s Theatre Holds Auditions for “The Princess and the Magic Pea” February 10 and 11

January 30, 2017 9:39 am

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Rosina Whitfield
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2728

The Drama Center Children’s Theatre Holds Auditions
for “The Princess and the Magic Pea” February 10 and 11

GREENSBORO, NC (January 30, 2017) – The Drama Center Children’s Theatre will hold auditions for “The Princess and the Magic Pea” from 5-7 pm on Friday, February 10, and from 1-3 pm on Saturday, February 11, on the first floor of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. The show will be held March 17-19.

The show is a lively musical version of the classic tale from Hans Christian Anderson. Actors aged 8-16 may audition. No experience is necessary. Please bring a prepared song with sheet music or a background CD with no vocals. For more information about the Drama Center, visit www.thedramacenter.com or call 336-373-2728.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook – Twitter

=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE

2 Comments on "News Release: The Drama Center Children’s Theatre Holds Auditions for “The Princess and the Magic Pea” February 10 and 11"

  1. sun freckles | February 4, 2017 at 11:55 pm | Reply

    Terrific work! That is the kind of information that should be shared
    across the net. Disgrace on the seek engines for not positioning this publish higher!
    Come on over and talk over with my website .
    Thanks =)

    eliminate freckles

  2. https://goo.gl/ | February 5, 2017 at 1:55 am | Reply

    Wow, that’s what I was seeking for, what a material!

    existing here at this webpage, thanks admin of this site.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*
Title
Caption
File name
Size
Alignment
Link to
  Open new windows
  Rel nofollow