News Release: The Drama Center Children’s Theatre Holds Auditions for “The Princess and the Magic Pea” February 10 and 11

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Rosina Whitfield
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2728
The Drama Center Children’s Theatre Holds Auditions
for “The Princess and the Magic Pea” February 10 and 11
GREENSBORO, NC (January 30, 2017) – The Drama Center Children’s Theatre will hold auditions for “The Princess and the Magic Pea” from 5-7 pm on Friday, February 10, and from 1-3 pm on Saturday, February 11, on the first floor of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. The show will be held March 17-19.
The show is a lively musical version of the classic tale from Hans Christian Anderson. Actors aged 8-16 may audition. No experience is necessary. Please bring a prepared song with sheet music or a background CD with no vocals. For more information about the Drama Center, visit www.thedramacenter.com or call 336-373-2728.
