News Release: The Drama Center Children’s Theatre Holds Auditions for “The Princess and the Magic Pea” February 10 and 11

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Rosina Whitfield

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2728

The Drama Center Children’s Theatre Holds Auditions

for “The Princess and the Magic Pea” February 10 and 11

GREENSBORO, NC (January 30, 2017) – The Drama Center Children’s Theatre will hold auditions for “The Princess and the Magic Pea” from 5-7 pm on Friday, February 10, and from 1-3 pm on Saturday, February 11, on the first floor of the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. The show will be held March 17-19.

The show is a lively musical version of the classic tale from Hans Christian Anderson. Actors aged 8-16 may audition. No experience is necessary. Please bring a prepared song with sheet music or a background CD with no vocals. For more information about the Drama Center, visit www.thedramacenter.com or call 336-373-2728.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook – Twitter

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.