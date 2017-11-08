[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Britt Huggins
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-4717
Summer Night Lights Hosts Flag Football Event for Teens November 21
GREENSBORO, NC (November 8, 2017) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s summer program for teens will host a free pre-Thanksgiving event for anyone 13-18 years old. Summer Night Lights: Flag Football Edition will be held from 7-10 pm, Tuesday, November 21, at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 16th St. Teens must arrived by 9 pm to enter.
This event will feature free food, music, 3-point shootout, and a knockout tournament in addition to flag football. Register your flag football team at the event. Fresh Empire the anti-tobacco campaign will also be there.
For more information about Summer Night Lights, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/SNL
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "News Release: Summer Night Lights Hosts Flag Football Event for Teens November 21"