News Release: Summer Night Lights Hosts Flag Football Event for Teens November 21

Summer Night Lights Hosts Flag Football Event for Teens November 21

GREENSBORO, NC (November 8, 2017) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s summer program for teens will host a free pre-Thanksgiving event for anyone 13-18 years old. Summer Night Lights: Flag Football Edition will be held from 7-10 pm, Tuesday, November 21, at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 16th St. Teens must arrived by 9 pm to enter.

This event will feature free food, music, 3-point shootout, and a knockout tournament in addition to flag football. Register your flag football team at the event. Fresh Empire the anti-tobacco campaign will also be there.

For more information about Summer Night Lights, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/SNL or call 336-373-4717.

