News Release: Road Closure on N. Eugene Street Starting Monday, April 10, 2017.

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jay Guffey /Chuck Osborne

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: O: 336 373-7779/O: 336 373-2760

Road Closure on N. Eugene Street Starting on Monday, April 10,2017

GREENSBORO, NC (April 7, 2017) Starting on Monday, April 10, 2017 through June 10, 2017, N. Eugene Street between Bellemeade Street and W. Smith Street will be closed due to stormwater maintenance and water line repair work. Crews will be working between the hours of 7am to 9pm. Temporary parking will be available. Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather or last-minute changes in work schedules. Detours will be posted and traffic signage will be in place. Delays should be expected through the work zone.

