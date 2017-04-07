News Release: Road Closure on N. Eugene Street Starting Monday, April 10, 2017.

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Road Closure on N. Eugene Street Starting on Monday, April 10,2017
GREENSBORO, NC (April 7, 2017) Starting on Monday, April 10, 2017 through June 10, 2017, N. Eugene Street between Bellemeade Street and W. Smith Street will be closed due to stormwater maintenance and water line repair work. Crews will be working between the hours of 7am to 9pm. Temporary parking will be available. Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather or last-minute changes in work schedules. Detours will be posted and traffic signage will be in place. Delays should be expected through the work zone.
Please help support the local businesses severely impacted by this project. Don’t be afraid to come out and visit. Tell your friends that all the businesses are open regular hours. Parking is available and safe walkways are clearly marked.
For now there is a single lane entrance from West Smith Street…………come on in.
Acropolis Restaurant
Orrell Design
Select Cycle