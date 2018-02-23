News Release: Resident In Custody After Barricading Himself in Victim’s Apartment 180223

Resident In Custody After Barricading Himself in Victim’s Apartment

GREENSBORO, NC (Feb. 23, 2018) – A man who refused to exit a Mallard Lakes apartment after breaking into it was taken in custody by Greensboro police approximately two hours after first responders were notified of the incident.

Police were dispatched to 2920 Cottage Pl. at approximately 1:03 pm today when a person called GM911 stating a man unknown to him had entered his apartment and then slammed the door, refusing to exit. The caller described the man, later identified as Brandon Markie Chapman, as acting irrationally. The caller did not know if Chapman was armed.

Based on the circumstances, GPD activated its Special Response Team and Hostage Negotiation Team. Officers could see Chapman, 30, and quickly established communication with him. When Chapman came to the front door at approximately 3:19 pm, officers took him in to custody.

During the arrest, a sliding glass door broke causing minor injuries to three officers and Chapman. Chapman, who resides in the apartment complex, is receiving treatment at a local hospital. Charges are pending.

Residents in two adjacent apartments were evacuated for their safety. The incident closed Cottage Pl. from Lawndale Dr. to Lake Jeanette Rd.

