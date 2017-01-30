News Release: Police Release First List of Weapons Stolen from Gun Show 170130

Police Release First List of Weapons Stolen from Gun Show
GREENSBORO, NC (Jan. 30, 2017) – Detectives from the Greensboro Police Department have gathered a partial list of weapons stolen from the Greensboro Gun and Knife Show over the weekend.
The theft was reported by security guards who discovered the breech early Sunday, Jan. 29th, before the event opened to the public.
The investigation indicates that between midnight and 5 am on Jan. 29th, the following weapons were taken from two vendors who had stored their firearms in their rented booths overnight:
MAKE MODEL CALIBER QUANTITY
Taurus PT 738 .380 2
Taurus PT 709 9mm 3
Taurus M85 .38 Special 1
Taurus PT24/7C 9mm 1
Taurus TCP .380 1
Taurus Judge .45/.410 1
H&K P2000 .40 1
H&K P30 9mm 1
EAA Windicator .357 1
Ruger GP100 .44 Special 1
Ruger LC9 9mm 1
Para Ordnance .45 1
Walther PK380 .380 1
Sig Sauer P320 9mm 1
Sig Sauer P224 9mm 1
Sig Sauer P229 9mm 1
Sig Sauer P226 .40 1
Sig Sauer P226 9mm 1
Sig Sauer P220 .45 1
Heritage Rough Rider 22LR/22 1
Detectives are continuing to interview vendors to determine if additional items may have been reported stolen.
Additionally, two rifles and one handgun taken during the heist were found in a brushy area on the Coliseum property.
Each of the stolen weapons has been entered into a national data base to alert law enforcement officials of their theft.
No suspects have been identified at this stage of the investigation.
Police caution people about buying weapons from less-than-reputable sources. Knowingly purchasing a stolen weapon is a Class H felony.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000
