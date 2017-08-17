News Release: Police Kick Off United Way Campaign with Special Restaurant Event

Police Kick Off United Way Campaign with Special Restaurant Event

GREENSBORO, NC (Aug. 17, 2017) -The Greensboro Police Department is launching its involvement with the City’s annual United Way campaign by inviting you to a special evening at Café Pasta+ Grille.

On Aug. 23 from 5 – 10 pm, the restaurant at 305 State St will add some special people to its staff in order to garner donations on behalf of GPD for United Way. Police Chief Wayne Scott, City Manager Jim Westmoreland, and Michelle Gethers-Clark the CEO for United Way Greensboro will don chefs’ hats, bow ties, or aprons to become a cook, Maitre D’ or bartender for the evening. Along with other members of GPD, the trio will mingle with customers, and politely ask for donations to the United Way, the nation’s largest coalition of charitable organizations.

“We tried this for the first time last year,” said Chief Wayne Scott. “Even though severe weather caused a power outage, everyone in the restaurant had a really enjoyable evening. We made the best of it and dined by candlelight, and enjoyed the food on the buffet. Hopefully Mother Nature will be more cooperative this year!”

Despite the unexpected wrinkle, the event raised nealy $800 for United Way.

Café Pasta+Grille will be offering food and beverage specials including an all-you-can-eat buffet for $9.95, house wine at $4 per glass, and domestic beer for $3. Ten percent of all sales will benefit the United Way. The restaurant has been serving Italian cuisine in a lively atmosphere for more than thirty years.

The event support’s the United Way City/County Employee Campaign which runs from Aug. 14 thru Sep. 8. The mission of the United Way is to improve lives and create thriving communities by mobilizing and uniting the caring power of Greensboro. The City aims to raise $161,000 this year.

