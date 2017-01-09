News Release: Police Ask for Information About New Year’s Day Collision Involving a Pedestrian 170109

Police Ask for Information About New Year’s Day Collision Involving a Pedestrian

GREENSBORO, NC (Jan. 9, 2017) – Police are asking for the public’s help in providing vital information about a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian early New Year’s Day.

Brandon Reece Sowells, 27, remains hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle between 2:30 – 4:20 am on Jan. 1, 2017. Police are unsure of the location of the crash, but believe it may have occurred in the area of Stanley Rd., Hilltop Rd., Adams Farm Pkwy., or Bridford Pkwy.

Fabian Dwayne White, 25, of Maryland, reported to police that he accidentally struck Sowells with his vehicle, a gold-colored 2013 Honda Accord, in the parking lot of The Madison at Adams Farms Apartments. However, evidence collected at the scene contradicted this version of events.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or have information about the crash to contact Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the key word badboyz. All calls to Crime stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

White has been charged with Driving While Impaired, and Felony Serious Injury by Vehicle.

# # #

Susan C. Danielsen

Public Information Officer

Greensboro Police Department

300 W Washington Street

Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.gsopd.org

(w) 336.574.4002

(m) 336.451.5715

susan.danielsen@greensboro-nc.gov susan.danielsen@greensboro-nc.gov>

Partnering to fight crime for a safer Greensboro

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.

Info-New-Years-Collision-170109.docx