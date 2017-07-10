News Release: Parks and Recreation Hosts International Soccer Tournament July 29-30

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Parks and Recreation Hosts International Soccer Tournament July 29-30

GREENSBORO, NC (July 10, 2017) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the inaugural International Soccer Tournament at Hester Park July 29-30. Registration is $200 per team and must be submitted in person to the Athletics Section at the Greensboro Sportsplex, 2400 16th St., by July 19. The tournament is limited to the first eight teams that register.

This tournament will celebrate Greensboro’s rich and diverse soccer community, which includes players from around the world. Men and women over 16 years of age may participate. Teams are guaranteed to play three games. The winners of each pool will play in a championship game to determine first and second place. The second place teams from each pool will play in a consolation game to determine third place.

For more information, contact Austin Homan at 336-412-5799 or austin.homan@greensboro-nc.gov<mailto:austin.homan@greensboro-nc.gov>.

