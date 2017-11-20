News Release: Parks and Recreation Foundation 2018 Fundraising Calendar Now On Sale

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Parks and Recreation Foundation 2018 Fundraising Calendar Now On Sale
GREENSBORO, NC (November 20, 2017) – The 2018 Friends of Greensboro Parks and Recreation Foundation fundraising calendar is now on sale online
The money raised through sales will provide financial assistance for children to participate in Parks and Recreation programs. The calendar was created in partnership between the nonprofit foundation and a group of professional and amateur photographers. Photographers Christian Ward, Carolyn de Berry, Doug Swanson, Fabio Camara, Lynn Donovan, Scott Muthersbaugh, Jerry Wolford, Rob Landwehrmann, Ed Sink, and Ted Partrick donated the images featured each month.
Foundation board members and Parks and Recreation commissioners will also be selling the calendars in person at the Greensboro Beautiful Holiday Greenery Festival, 12-5 pm, Sunday, December 3 at Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr. and the Made 4 the Holidays show, 11 am to 4 pm, December 3, at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St.
Learn more about the Friends of Greensboro Parks and Recreation Foundation at www.greensboro-nc.gov/FriendsFoundation.
