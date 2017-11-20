News Release: Parks and Recreation Foundation 2018 Fundraising Calendar Now On Sale

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Amanda Lehmert

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-7786

Parks and Recreation Foundation 2018 Fundraising Calendar Now On Sale

GREENSBORO, NC (November 20, 2017) – The 2018 Friends of Greensboro Parks and Recreation Foundation fundraising calendar is now on sale online or in person from 9 am to 4:45 pm weekdays at the Parks and Recreation headquarters, 1001 Fourth St. The calendar costs $12. An additional $3 will be added for shipping costs when the calendar is purchased online.

The money raised through sales will provide financial assistance for children to participate in Parks and Recreation programs. The calendar was created in partnership between the nonprofit foundation and a group of professional and amateur photographers. Photographers Christian Ward, Carolyn de Berry, Doug Swanson, Fabio Camara, Lynn Donovan, Scott Muthersbaugh, Jerry Wolford, Rob Landwehrmann, Ed Sink, and Ted Partrick donated the images featured each month.

Foundation board members and Parks and Recreation commissioners will also be selling the calendars in person at the Greensboro Beautiful Holiday Greenery Festival, 12-5 pm, Sunday, December 3 at Lewis Recreation Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr. and the Made 4 the Holidays show, 11 am to 4 pm, December 3, at the Greensboro Farmers Curb Market, 501 Yanceyville St.

Learn more about the Friends of Greensboro Parks and Recreation Foundation at www.greensboro-nc.gov/FriendsFoundation.

# # #

Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist

Communications and Marketing

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7786

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook – Twitter

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.