News Release: Operation Bed Roll Collects 173 Sleeping Mats, Extends Project Collection Period

Operation Bed Roll Collects 173 Sleeping Mats, Extends Project Collection Period

GREENSBORO, NC (January 4, 2017) – With the help of local residents, schools and community groups, the City of Greensboro’s Operation Bed Roll collected 173 plastic bag yarn sleeping mats in 2016. Residents who are still working on a bed roll have until January 15 to drop it off at a City of Greensboro library in time for it to be distributed to a someone in need this winter.

Operation Bed Roll is an effort by the Greensboro Field Operations, Library, and Police departments. Greensboro’s recycling educator taught residents how to make plastic bag yarn – or plarn – that could be used to create crocheted sleeping mats that provide an insulated barrier for those who sleep on the ground. The bed rolls were delivered to the nonprofit Interactive Resource Center and to City Police to give away to area residents who sleep outdoors. The effort kept plastic bags – which are not accepted in Greensboro’s residential recycling program – out of the landfill.

Operation Bed Roll 2016: Project Highlights

n More than 3,000 residents learned how to make plarn and bed rolls.

n An estimated 103,000 plastic grocery bags were diverted from landfills.

n Students from the Canterbury School, the UNCG Garden Club, Irving Park Elementary After School Club, Western Guilford High School, and Southeastern middle and high school created plarn and bed rolls.

n Local businesses, including Geeksboro and Shelf Life, and religious communities joined the effort by hosting plarn workshops. Jewish Family Services volunteers created and donated 40 bed rolls.

n One local woman, Mrs. Jean Diaz, was so inspired that she has created six bed rolls on her own.

n Sanctuary House, a day program for adults with special needs, has been making plarn since summer. A group of their members gather every week to make plarn and several friendships have blossomed from their time together.

n A group of employees from the City of Greensboro’s Planning Department met during their lunch breaks every Thursday to work on their bed rolls together.

After January 15, residents who want to continue working on Operation Bed Roll may drop off completed bed rolls and balled or bagged plarn at Reconsidered Goods, 2805 Patterson St., from 10 am to 5 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays and 12-5 pm Sundays, or at the Washington Street entrance of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St., from 8 am to 5 pm, weekdays. Local organizations that wish to host a plarn workshop later this year for Operation Bed Roll 2017 should visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/plarm for more information.

