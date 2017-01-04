News Release: “Night Music” Kicks off Greensboro Fringe Festival January 19

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

“Night Music” Kicks off Greensboro Fringe Festival January 19,

Discussion with Playwright to be Held January 20

GREENSBORO, NC (January 4) – The 15th Annual Greensboro Fringe Festival will kick off January 19 with a Drama Center of City Arts presentation of “Night Music,” by David Brendan Hopes, winner of the 2017 New Play Project and the Mark Gilbert Award. The show will be held at 8 pm, January 19-22, and 2 pm, January 24, in the Stephen D. Hyers Theater at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Admission is free. A $10 donation is suggested.

On Friday, January 20, the Drama Center’s Booster Club will host “Drama and Drink Night,” where attendees may purchase a glass of wine before the show. After the performance, the audience is invited to meet the playwright for an informal “talk back” session to ask Hopes questions about his play and to have an open discussion.

For more information about the Drama Center, visit www.thedramacenter.com or call 336-335-6426. For more details about Greensboro Fringe Festival events, visit www.greensborofringefestival.org.

