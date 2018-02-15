News Release: N. Elm Street Closed between Fisher Avenue and N. Park Drive

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Justin Reich
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-430-6273
N. Elm Street closed between Fisher Avenue and N. Park Drive
GREENSBORO, NC (February 15, 2018) – Due to a water main break, the 600 block of N. Elm Street is closed between Fisher Avenue and N. Park Drive. Motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area.
