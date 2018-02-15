News Release: N. Elm Street Closed between Fisher Avenue and N. Park Drive

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Justin Reich

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-430-6273

N. Elm Street closed between Fisher Avenue and N. Park Drive

GREENSBORO, NC (February 15, 2018) – Due to a water main break, the 600 block of N. Elm Street is closed between Fisher Avenue and N. Park Drive. Motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area.

# # #

Kimberly J. Sowell, Business Division Manager

Water Resources Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-7753; Fax: 336-412-6305

PO Box 3136. Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.