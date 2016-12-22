News release: Murder Subject in Custody for Fatal Shooting of Convenience Store Customer 161222

Murder Subject in Custody for Fatal Shooting of Convenience Store Customer

GREENSBORO, NC (Dec. 22, 2016 ) – A 24-year-old Greensboro man was arrested today and charged with First Degree Murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Cedric Antoine Willoughby at a convenience store on April 3, 2016 .

Delrico Antonio Smith, of 1710 Broad Ave., was taken into custody by detectives with the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team at approximately 4 pm at 1204 E. Randolph Ave. after a brief stand off.

On April 3, police were dispatched to the Grab N Go Citgo on 637 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. at approximately 12:21 am after a store employee called GM 911 to report that shots had been fired outside of the business.

Officers found Willoughby, 31, laying by a store cooler with a single gunshot to his chest. They performed first aid until members of the Greensboro Fire Department and Guilford County EMS arrived, however, life-saving efforts were unsuccessful. Willoughby was pronounced deceased at the scene a few minutes before 1 am .

Witnesses told police that they saw two groups of people arguing in the parking lot at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. and McColloch St. when an exchange of gunfire erupted. Investigation revealed that several bullets entered the store through a glass window. One of the rounds struck Willoughby, a customer who had no connection to the people who fired the weapons.

Smith is also charged with Possession of a Firearm by Felon, and Felony Discharge Weapon into Occupied Property.

