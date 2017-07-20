News Release: McLeansville Man Charged with Shooting at Gas Station 170720

McLeansville Man Charged with Shooting at Gas Station

GREENSBORO, NC (July 20, 2017) – A 23-year-old McLeansville man faces two felony charges in connection with a shooting at a gas station that left one man wounded.

Parris Marquise Stewart is accused of shooting Nicholas Darron McGhee, 23, on July 9 at the Exxon Gas Station at 801 E. Market St.

Police responded to the business at approximately 2:13 a.m. after witnesses called GM 911 to report that shots had been fired. Arriving officers found McGhee with two gunshot wounds to the left side of his body. He was treated by on-lookers and police until EMS arrived; and, has since been released from the hospital.

Stewart was taken into custody yesterday at a relative’s home by detectives with the Greensboro Police Department’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team at approximately 7 a.m. He is charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury, and Possession of a firearm by a Felon.

Stewart is confined in the Guilford County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

