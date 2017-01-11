News Release: Man Wanted for Christmas Eve Homicide Turns Himself in to Police 170111

Man Wanted for Christmas Eve Homicide Turns Himself in to Police

GREENSBORO, NC (Jan. 11, 2017) – The man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing on Christmas Eve turned himself in to police today after learning there was a warrant for his arrest.

Ryan Edward Shealy, 31, is accused of stabbing 33-year-old Christopher Keith Daly of High Point during a party at Shealy’s home the evening of Dec. 24, 2016.

Police were dispatched to 5606 Old Fox Tr. at approximately 6:44 pm after witnesses called GM911 to report the incident. Daly was found unresponsive in the garage of the residence. He was transported to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced deceased from a single stab wound.

Shealy is charged with Voluntary Manslaughter.

The charge of manslaughter is applied when the evidence suggests that the subject acted during “the heat of passion”.

Shealy was released from the Guilford County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

