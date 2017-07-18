News Release: Man Shot Outside Hotel Room

Man Shot Outside Hotel Room
GREENSBORO, NC (July 18, 2017) – An adult male is listed in stable condition after being shot outside a hotel room earlier today.
Police are currently investigating the shooting at 1200 Lanada Rd., InTown Suites. Witnesses calls GM 911 at approximately 10:44 a.m. to report hearing shots fired.
Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from a gun shot wound outside a third floor room. He was transported to a local hospital and is receiving treatment.
Police are canvassing the area and interviewing witnesses to determine what lead up to the shooting, and to gather information that may help identify a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls are confidential and may lead to a reward of up to $2,000.
