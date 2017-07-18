News Release: Man Shot Outside Hotel Room

Man Shot Outside Hotel Room

GREENSBORO, NC (July 18, 2017) – An adult male is listed in stable condition after being shot outside a hotel room earlier today.

Police are currently investigating the shooting at 1200 Lanada Rd., InTown Suites. Witnesses calls GM 911 at approximately 10:44 a.m. to report hearing shots fired.

Arriving officers found an adult male suffering from a gun shot wound outside a third floor room. He was transported to a local hospital and is receiving treatment.

Police are canvassing the area and interviewing witnesses to determine what lead up to the shooting, and to gather information that may help identify a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls are confidential and may lead to a reward of up to $2,000.

Sent from my Verizon Wireless 4G LTE smartphone

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.