News Release: Man Found Fatally Wounded on University Campus 170421

Man Found Fatally Wounded on University Campus

GREENSBORO, NC (April 21, 2017) – An unidentified adult male was found deceased on the campus of NC A&T State University late yesterday night after a visitor reported a struggle with another unidentified man to campus security.

A few minutes before 11:30 pm on April 20, a visitor to the university notified campus security at Pride Hall, 410 S. Benbow St., that she was approached by a black male armed with handgun. The visitor and the armed man had a brief struggle, at which time the weapon discharged. The woman was not shot, however received a minor injury. The assailant fled the scene.

Campus police responded to the area to search for the armed man, and found the unidentified male suffering from life-threatening injuries in a vehicle near Pride Hall. He was transported to Moses Cone Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the man was fatally shot. It is unclear if the fatal shot was the one fired during the struggle between the visitor and the man armed with the handgun.

This is a joint investigation between the NC A&T State University Campus Police and the Greensboro Police Department, with GPD investigating the homicide. Anyone with information is encouraged to Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000, or text badboyz to 274637.

This is the third fatal shooting in the city within 24 hours. Officials do not have sufficient information to determine if any of the homicides are related.

