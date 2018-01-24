News Release: Lane Closure on South Aycock Street beginning on January 25, 2018

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Linwood Perry
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-362-6171
Lane Closure on South Aycock Street beginning on January 25, 2018
GREENSBORO, NC (January 24, 2018) – Beginning Thursday, January 25, South Aycock Street will have two southbound lanes closed between South College Park Drive and Wright Avenue from 9am-5pm due to sewer line rehabilitation work. Directional signage will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.
