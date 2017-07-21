News Release: John Wesley Way Closure Begins July 23

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
John Wesley Way Closure Begins July 23
GREENSBORO, NC (July 21, 2017) – John Wesley Way, between W. Market St. and W. Friendly Ave., will be closed from 9 am to 5 pm July 23, and 9 am to 4 pm July 24 and 25 to allow for construction at 232 W. Market St. Motorists should choose an alternate route.
