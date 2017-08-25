News Release: Holden Road and Spring Garden Street Closures beginning August 28, 2017

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Holden Road and Spring Garden Street Closures beginning August 28, 2017
GREENSBORO, NC (August 25, 2017) – Beginning Monday, August 28- Friday, September 29, the following closures will take place to perform sewer line rehabilitation work;
* One lane of S. Holden Road between Spring Garden Street and Wendover Avenue will be closed from 9am-4pm daily
* One lane of Spring Garden Street between Peebles Dr. and S. Holden Road will be closed from 9am-4pm daily
* One lane of Spring Garden Street between S. Holden Road and Gay Terrace will be closed from 9am-4pm daily
Directional signage will be in place and motorists are encouraged to utilize alternate routes to avoid the area. Dates and times may change due to weather or last minute changes in the work schedule.
