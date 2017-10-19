News Release: Hester Park Archery Range Open October 20 and November 1

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Hester Park Archery Range Open October 20 and November 1

GREENSBORO, NC (October 18, 2017) – The Archery Range at Hester Park will be open from 1-6 pm, Friday, October 20, and from 8 am to 3 pm, Wednesday, November 1. The park is located at 3615 Deutzia St. A range master will be available for limited instruction. Archers can rent bows for $15 per hour or use their own equipment for $7 per hour.

