News Release: Hester Park Archery Range Open October 20 and November 1

Hester Park Archery Range Open October 20 and November 1
GREENSBORO, NC (October 18, 2017) – The Archery Range at Hester Park will be open from 1-6 pm, Friday, October 20, and from 8 am to 3 pm, Wednesday, November 1. The park is located at 3615 Deutzia St. A range master will be available for limited instruction. Archers can rent bows for $15 per hour or use their own equipment for $7 per hour.
