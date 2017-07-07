News Release: Greensboro Police Host National Night Out Kickoff Party on July 15

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Greensboro Police Host National Night Out Kickoff Party on July 15

GREENSBORO, NC (July 7, 2017) – The Greensboro Police Department is hosting its National Night Out (NNO) kickoff party from 11 am to 1 pm on July 15 at Skateland North, 3801 N. Church St.

The kickoff party is designed to encourage more neighborhoods to register for the 34nd annual National Night Out on August 1. It will feature demonstrations and equipment displays, information booths, bounce houses, games and activities for kids and adults, music, and food. Free skating is also available from 1-2:30 pm at Skateland North.

The NNO kick-off block party supports Chief Scott’s strategies of implementing best practices to reduce crime and improve quality of life, and expanding community outreach efforts.

Sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch, National Night Out is a unique crime/drug prevention designed to:

* Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness

* Generate support for, and participation in, local crime prevention programs

* Send a message to criminals letting them know that neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

Any neighborhood can participate in NNO. Traditionally, residents showed their support for NNO by turning on their homes’ lights. Many communities, however, make the night an opportunity to get to know their neighbors and police better. Communities participating in NNO are encouraged to register their events with GPD, and can request appearances by officers, K-9, McGruff and special teams.

To register for NNO and to request an officer at your event, go to www.gsopd.org or contact your Community Resource Officer.

