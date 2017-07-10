News Release: Greensboro Hosts Metropolitan Junior Baseball League Inner City Classic July 14-18

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
Greensboro Hosts Metropolitan Junior Baseball League Inner City Classic July 14-18
GREENSBORO, NC (July 10, 2017) – The City of Greensboro is hosting the 27th Annual Metropolitan Junior Baseball League (MJBL) Inner City Classic at various baseball fields across the city and surrounding areas July 14-18.
MJBL teams from across the country will come to Greensboro to complete. Age divisions range from 19 and under to 12 and under. Games are slated to start Friday afternoon and go through the weekend at Penn-Wright Stadium at Barber Park, Stoner-White Stadium, Leonard Baseball Field, Smith High School Baseball Field, War Memorial Stadium, and Ed Price Stadium in High Point. Championship games are scheduled for Monday, July 17, and Tuesday, July 18, depending on weather.
For more information about MJBL, tournament schedules, and standings, visit www.mjbl.org
