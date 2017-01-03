News Release: Greensboro Farmers Market Inc. Selected to Manage and Operate Curb Market

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Phil Fleischmann

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-3275

Greensboro Farmers Market Inc. Selected to Manage and Operate Curb Market

GREENSBORO, NC (January 3) – Greensboro Parks and Recreation chose Greensboro Farmers Market (GFM) Inc. to operate the City’s Farmer’s Curb Market for the next five years, effective January 1.

The City issued a request for proposals for the management and operations of the Farmer’s Curb Market in August. GFM was one of two groups that submitted a proposal. A review panel of four community members and two City staff members unanimously selected GFM to continue its operation of the market. The nonprofit GFM has operated the market since the City first contracted with a private group to run it in 2012.

“In the last five years, GFM increased the market’s presence in, and value to, the community through implementing additional programs and special events focused on growing and diversifying the market’s customer base while maintaining the market’s longstanding commitment to local farmers and producers,” said Phil Fleischmann, the City’s Community Recreation Services division manager. “We look forward to working with GFM to continue this positive growth in the future.”

GFM’s mission is to provide greater Greensboro with opportunities to purchase and learn about local food and crafts while interacting with producers and each other in a friendly and diverse social setting. In doing so, GFM encourages growth of local foods and artisan goods businesses to improve the local economy, supports better health through healthy eating, and helps build social and community connections.

“The board of Greensboro Farmers Market Inc. is pleased and honored to be chosen to continue managing the market for the Greensboro community. Our farmers and craftspeople, and prepared food vendors are excellent and work hard to provide the highest quality of products to our residents,” said Margaret Arbuckle, chairwoman of the GFM board of directors. “We are so pleased to also support the SNAP (Supplimental Nutrition Assistance Program) and Orange Card participants facilitating their access to healthy food. By all working together, we have a healthier community.”

The curb market dates back to 1874 and hosted more than 125,000 visitors last year. Located at 501 Yanceyville St., the market operates on Saturdays year-round and on Wednesdays from April through December. More information is available at www.gsofarmersmarket.org .

# # #