[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Darryl Williams
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2929
Glenwood Recreation Center Offers Open Gym for Ages 55 and Older
GREENSBORO, NC (November 28, 2017) – Beginning in December, Glenwood Recreation Center will offer free open gym hours to patrons aged 55 and older from 10 am to 12 pm every Friday. No registration is necessary to participate. For more information about other wellness programs for seniors, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/seniors
# # #
Amanda Lehmert, Communications Specialist
Communications and Marketing
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336-373-7786
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
Facebook
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "News Release: Glenwood Recreation Center Offers Open Gym for Ages 55 and Older"