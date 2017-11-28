News Release: Glenwood Recreation Center Offers Open Gym for Ages 55 and Older

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Glenwood Recreation Center Offers Open Gym for Ages 55 and Older

GREENSBORO, NC (November 28, 2017) – Beginning in December, Glenwood Recreation Center will offer free open gym hours to patrons aged 55 and older from 10 am to 12 pm every Friday. No registration is necessary to participate. For more information about other wellness programs for seniors, visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/seniors .

