News Release: Formal Wear Collection Drive Underway

Formal Wear Collection Drive Underway
GREENSBORO, NC (February 26, 2018) – Now through March 19, the Greensboro Youth Council is collecting new and gently used formal wear and accessories for Camille’s Closet and Theo’s Threads. These programs provide free outfits to teens who might not otherwise be able to afford a dress or suit for prom or other special events.
Formal wear items needed include dresses, dress shirts, dress pants, suits, and accessories such as shoes, ties, bowties, purses and jewelry.
Drop off locations and times:
n Cheshire Center, 2500 N. Church St.
9 am to 4 pm, weekdays
n Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.
8 am to 8 pm, weekdays
n Griffin Recreation Center, 5301 Hilltop Rd.
8 am to 8 pm, weekdays
n Brown Recreation Center, 302 E. Vandalia Rd.
2 pm to 9 pm, weekdays
Teens can shop for clothes and accessories April 12-14. For more information on donating or how to receive a formal wear, call 336-373-4351 or visit www.greensboroyouthcouncil.com.
