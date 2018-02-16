News Release: Eugene Street Lanes Closed February 18

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Eugene Street Lanes Closed February 18

GREENSBORO, NC (February 16, 2018) – The northbound lanes of Eugene Street, from Washington Street to Market Street, will be closed 7 am to 5 pm, Sunday, February 18, to support construction activities at the Guilford County Courthouse. Motorists should choose an alternate route.

