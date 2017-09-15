News Release: Elm Street Closure Begins September 16

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Elm Street Closure Begins September 16

GREENSBORO, NC (September 15, 2017) – Elm Street will be closed between Smothers Place and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive from 9 am September 16 to 4 pm September 19 for utility work. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

