News Release: E. Market Street Closure Begins August 28

E. Market Street Closure Begins August 28

GREENSBORO, NC (August 25, 2017) – E. Market Street between Church Street and Murrow Boulevard will be closed from 7 pm August 28 to 5 am September 1 for railroad bridge maintenance. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

