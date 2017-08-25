News Release: E. Market Street Closure Begins August 28

Posted By: Greensboro 101 August 25, 2017 1:19 pm

E. Market Street Closure Begins August 28

GREENSBORO, NC (August 25, 2017) – E. Market Street between Church Street and Murrow Boulevard will be closed from 7 pm August 28 to 5 am September 1 for railroad bridge maintenance. Drivers should seek an alternate route.

