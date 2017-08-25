News Release: E. Market Street Closure Begins August 28

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
E. Market Street Closure Begins August 28
GREENSBORO, NC (August 25, 2017) – E. Market Street between Church Street and Murrow Boulevard will be closed from 7 pm August 28 to 5 am September 1 for railroad bridge maintenance. Drivers should seek an alternate route.
