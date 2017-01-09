News Release: Couple Linked to at Least Eleven Commercial Burglaries 170109

Couple Linked to at Least Eleven Commercial Burglaries

GREENSBORO, NC (Jan. 9, 2017) – A boyfriend and his girlfriend are in police custody and charged with multiple felonies in connection with eleven commercial burglaries that have occurred throughout the city in the last three weeks. The two are accused of entering businesses after hours by throwing heavy objects through windows or doors and stealing multiple items including cigarettes, beer, and pain relievers.

Jerome Clarence Armstrong, 35, of Gibsonville, and Regina Louise Austin, 45, of 206 S. English St. are each facing five counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering, Possession of Stolen Goods, Injury to Property, and Felony Conspiracy in connection with the following commercial robberies:

* Goodwill Industries at 1235 S. Eugene St. on Dec. 29, 2016

* Family Dollar at 2101 Randleman Rd. on Dec. 29, 2016

* Sherwin Williams at 827 Huffman St. on Jan. 3, 2017

* Family Dollar at 601 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. Jan. 6, 2017

* Family Dollar at 2316 E. Market St. on Jan. 7, 2016

Armstrong also faces six counts of Felony Breaking and Entering, Larceny After Breaking and Entering, Possession of Stolen Goods, and Injury to Property in connection with the following commercial burglaries:

* Panther Grocery at 2501 E. Bessemer Ave. on Dec. 12, 2016

* Speedway Gas Station/Convenience Store at 2005 E. Wendover Ave. on Dec. 21, 2016

* Food Lion at 2316 E. Market St. on Dec. 29, 2016

* Family Dollar at 2927 Market St. on Jan. 1, 2017

* J.P.J. Mart at 1424 E. Market St. on Jan 4, 2017

* The Pit Stop at 1601 Alamance Church Rd. on Jan. 5, 2017

The two are also charged with Felony Breaking and Entering into a Motor Vehicle on Jan. 4, 2017 at 829 Huffman St.

Detectives believe the couple may have been involved in other offenses. Additional charges may be pending.

Armstrong and Austin are confined in the Guilford County Jail on multiple secure bonds.

