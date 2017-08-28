News Release: Cone-Nealtown Connector Grand Opening Set for August 30

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Cone-Nealtown Connector Grand Opening Set for August 30

GREENSBORO, NC (August 28, 2017) – The City of Greensboro is hosting the grand opening of the Cone-Nealtown Connector at 9 am, Wednesday, August 30. The event takes place on the bridge on Ralph C. Johnson Way, connecting E. Cone Boulevard and Nealtown Road. The new roadway will be open to traffic beginning at noon.

Ralph C. Johnson Way, initially known as the Cone-Nealtown Connector, extends Nealtown Road from White Street to Cone Boulevard. Together with the extension of Cone Boulevard, this new stretch of road provides a much needed street connection in east Greensboro and more convenient access to newly revived commercial development at the end of Cone Boulevard. The new roadway will also act as the entrance to the White Street Landfill with all traffic being directed to enter and exit via Cone Boulevard.

The Cone-Nealtown Connector feasibility study was included in the City’s 2000 Transportation Bond and construction of the connector was included in the City’s 2008 Transportation Bond.

