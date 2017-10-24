News Release: Coffee with a Cop Tomorrow on North Carolina A&T Campus

Coffee with a Cop Tomorrow on North Carolina A&T Campus

GREENSBORO, NC (October 24, 2017) – Greensboro Police Department will have another opportunity for area residents to sit down and have ‘Coffee with a Cop’.

Officers will be sitting down for coffee on October 25, 2017 at the Williams Dining Hall on the campus of North Carolina A&T University from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. Students, Faculty, and residents are invited to informally meet officers and discuss community issues over a cup of coffee.

The event part of ‘Coffee with a Cop’ is a community outreach program that allows for relaxed, one-on-one interaction. ‘Coffee with a Cop’ is a national initiative supported by The United States Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The program aims to advance the practice of community policing by improving relationships between police officers and community members one cup of coffee at a time.

# # #

Ronald Glenn

Multimedia Specialist

Greensboro Police Department

100 E. Police Plaza

Greensboro NC, 27401

336.202.6413

Ronald.Glenn@greensboro-nc.gov

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.