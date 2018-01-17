News Release: City of Greensboro Operating on a 3-hour Delay Thursday, January 18

City of Greensboro Operating on a 3-hour Delay Thursday, January 18

GREENSBORO, NC (January 17, 2018) – The City of Greensboro will operate on a 3-hour delay, opening at 11 am, on Thursday, January 18, due to inclement weather. Trash and recycling collections for normal Tuesday pick up routes will begin Thursday, January 18 at approximately 10 am. No bulk or yard waste will be collected. GTA will begin service at 10 am on all 17 snow routes with an hourly frequency. SCAT will also begin at 10 am with dialysis and life-sustaining trips running at regularly scheduled times. HEAT will not provide service on Thursday. Residents can visit www.greensboro-nc.gov/winterclosings for updated closures or delays in the coming days.

