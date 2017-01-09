News Release: City of Greensboro Offices Opening at 9 am on January 10

City of Greensboro Offices Opening at 9 am on January 10

GREENSBORO, NC (January 8, 2017) – The City of Greensboro is opening at 9 am on Tuesday, January 10, due to residual hazardous road conditions.

Trash and recycling collection will take place as normal on Tuesday. No yard waste or bulk collection will take place, but the transfer station and White Street Landfill will be open. For residential streets that are too icy for trucks to service, customers should set their garbage and recycling containers at the street and crews will attempt to service them on Wednesday, January 11.

GTA bus service begins at 8 am with 30-minute frequency using snow routes only. SCAT service begins at 8 am also, but dialysis and life-sustaining trips scheduled before 8 am will operate normally. HEAT bus service begins at 8 am with Routes 71 and 72 in operation. There will be no service on Routes 73 and 75.

Winter closings and schedule change updates are posted frequently on the Winter Closings page on the City’s website.

The City is encouraging residents to use caution if driving. It is best to stay off the roads to allow time for road conditions to improve.