News Release: City of Greensboro Announces MLK Jr Day Closings

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

City of Greensboro Announces MLK Jr Day Closings

GREENSBORO, NC (January 10, 2017) – City offices are closed on Monday, January 16 in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The following services and facilities will operate on a holiday schedule:

* No garbage, recycling, bulk trash, yard waste, or appliance collections take place on Monday, January 16. That day’s collections instead take place on Tuesday, January 17, and Tuesday’s collections take place on Wednesday, January 18.

* The White Street Landfill, Solid Waste Transfer Station, and the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center are all closed on Monday, January 16.

* The Greensboro Public Library system and the Greensboro Historical Museum are closed Monday, January 16.

* Greensboro Transit Authority (GTA) and HEAT will operate on a Saturday schedule with GTA providing hourly service from 6 am to 10 pm. Some stops on routes 4 and 13 will be affected by the MLK Jr Day parade.

* City community recreation centers, Lake Higgins, Smith Senior Center, Greensboro Youth Council, MainStream Resources, City Arts, Greensboro Cultural Center, Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion at Barber Park, and Parks & Recreation administrative offices will be closed on Monday, January 16. All city parks, gardens, trails, cemeteries, Gillespie Golf Course, Lake Brandt, Lake Townsend, and Greensboro Sportsplex will be open to the public. Regular operational hours for all programs and facilities will resume on Tuesday, January 17.

* Emergency service is available for water and sewer needs after normal business hours and on weekends. Water customers can call 373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.

# # #

Jake Keys, Communications Manager

Communications and Marketing Department

City of Greensboro

Phone: 336-373-2105

PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136

www.greensboro-nc.gov

Facebook

Twitter

YouTube

=======================================================

Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject

to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.