News Release: City Closes Offices and Facilities for Veterans’ Day

Contact: Jake Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-373-2105

City Closes Offices and Facilities for Veterans’ Day

GREENSBORO, NC (November 4, 2016) – City offices are closed on Friday, November 11 in observance of Veterans’ Day. The following services and facilities will operate on a holiday schedule:

· No garbage, recycling, bulk trash, yard waste, or appliance collections take place on Friday, November 11. That day’s collections take place on Thursday, November 10 and Thursday’s take place on Wednesday, November 9.

· The White Street Landfill and Solid Waste Transfer Station are closed on Friday, November 11.

· The Greensboro Historical Museum and all branches of the Greensboro Public Library system are closed on Friday, November 11.

· The Greensboro Transit Authority (GTA) operates on a normal schedule on Friday, November 11.

· Emergency service is available for water and sewer needs after normal business hours and the weekend. Water customers can call 336-373-2489 (CITY) to report water or sewer problems. After placing the call, please follow the prompts to connect to the Water Resources dispatcher.

· Greensboro Parks and Recreation administrative offices, community recreation centers, Smith Senior Center, MainStream Resources, City Beautiful, Greensboro Youth Council, City Arts, Greensboro Cultural Center, Caldcleugh Multicultural Arts Center, and Simkins Indoor Sports Pavilion at Barber Park will be closed on Friday, November 11. All City parks, gardens, trails, lakes, cemeteries, and Gillespie Golf Course, will be open to the public. The Greensboro Sportsplex will open at 3 pm for evening activities. Regular operational hours for all programs and facilities resume on Saturday, November 12.

