News Release: Challenger Flag Football Begins for Individuals with Disabilities August 24

August 22, 2018 Contact: Amanda Lehmert
Phone: 336-373-7786
Challenger Flag Football Begins for Individuals with Disabilities August 24
WHAT: Greensboro’s Carolina Panthers’ Challenger League Flag Football and Cheerleading for individuals with disabilities will host a kickoff clinic Thursday, as it begins its inaugural season.
WHEN: 6-7:30 pm, August 24
WHERE: Proehlific Park, 4517 Jessup Grove Rd.
WHO: The league gives individuals ages 7-25 with physical or development disabilities a chance to play flag football or cheerleading with assistance from volunteers. The league is a partnership between Greensboro Parks and Recreation’s Adaptive and Inclusive Recreation (AIR) Unit, Proehlific Park, and the ARC of Greensboro, with a grant from the Carolina Panthers. This is the first year Greensboro has had a league, and the limited spots for atheltes quickly filled up with interested players. The league’s games officially begin in September. The season will end with a jamboree at the Panthers’ practice facility in Charlotte.
