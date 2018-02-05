News Release: Brown Recreation Center Recruits Community Garden Volunteers

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

Brown Recreation Center Recruits Community Garden Volunteers

GREENSBORO, NC (February 5, 2018) – Brown Recreation Center is seeking volunteers to help plant and maintain Ivy Garden, the center’s community garden, at 302 E. Vandalia Rd. No gardening experience is necessary. Come learn from others or share your gardening skills.

This community garden is offered in partnership with Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. and the US Department of Agriculture. To volunteer, contact Liz Lennon, Brown Recreation Center supervisor, at 336-373-2920.

