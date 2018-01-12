News Release: Bacteriological Sample Testing Complete for 2600 block of Phoenix Drive

[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]

CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Mike Borchers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-430-6293

Bacteriological Sample Testing Complete for 2600 block of Phoenix Drive

GREENSBORO, NC (January 12, 2018) – Full utilization of water service has been restored for all customers impacted in the 2600 block of Phoenix Drive. Additional bacteriological samples taken within the impacted area are clear. The water is safe for consumption.

# # #