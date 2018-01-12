[COGLOGO2_GSO PMS349.png]
CITY OF GREENSBORO Contact: Mike Borchers
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Phone: 336-430-6293
Bacteriological Sample Testing Complete for 2600 block of Phoenix Drive
GREENSBORO, NC (January 12, 2018) – Full utilization of water service has been restored for all customers impacted in the 2600 block of Phoenix Drive. Additional bacteriological samples taken within the impacted area are clear. The water is safe for consumption.
# # #
Latoya Harris, Water Education Program Coordinator
Department of Water Resources
City of Greensboro
Phone: 336- 373-4601; Fax: 336-412-6305
PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402-3136
www.greensboro-nc.gov
=======================================================
Please note that email sent to and from this address is subject
to the North Carolina Public Records Law and may be disclosed to third parties.
Be the first to comment on "News Release: Bacteriological Sample Testing Complete for 2600 block of Phoenix Drive"